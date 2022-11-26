Local Listings
Morning rain looking to die down before game

By Adam Young
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain showers, with a few snow flakes mixed in at times, will continue to develop and spread over most of the South Plains through the morning hours. 

However, the overall system that has brought this activity over the last few days will slowly be moving off to the east. 

Everything should clear out of Lubbock by the start of the Texas Tech v. OU game this evening. It will still feel pretty cool at the Jones with the cold air in place.

Once the rain chances depart to the east, the Lubbock area actually should remain dry for the next seven days.  The next significant system arrives on Tuesday. It could bring some wind and dust before a front comes through with an almost 20 degree temperature swing between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Outside of that, we’ll have a quiet weather week as we head into December.

