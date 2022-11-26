Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning.

DPS reported there was a trooper-involved shooting in Round Rock.

The City of Lubbock is hosting the 66th annual Santa Land.

