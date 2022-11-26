Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. for an altercation

There, they found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries that later took his life

The story continues: Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock

DPS reported there was a trooper-involved shooting in Round Rock.

The shooting was in the area of a Cracker Barrel near the town

Officers reportedly shot a woman after she stole a vehicle

Read more here: Texas DPS trooper involved in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

The City of Lubbock is hosting the 66th annual Santa Land.

The festivities begin at Mackenzie Park on Dec. 10

Entry into Santa Land is free

Find details here: City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land

