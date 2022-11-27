3 Area teams left for December football
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Area teams are left playing December football.
2A Division 2 Regional Final
New Home vs. Wellington
7 p.m. on Friday at the Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon
1A Division II State Semifinals
Whitharral vs Benjamin
3 p.m. on Saturday in Hermleigh
TAPPS Division IV State Championship
Lubbock Christian vs. Shiner St. Paul
Noon on Saturday at the Waco ISD Stadium
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.