3 Area teams left for December football

The End Zone Area Round football playoffs
The End Zone Area Round football playoffs
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Area teams are left playing December football.

2A Division 2 Regional Final

New Home vs. Wellington

7 p.m. on Friday at the Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon

1A Division II State Semifinals

Whitharral vs Benjamin

3 p.m. on Saturday in Hermleigh

TAPPS Division IV State Championship

Lubbock Christian vs. Shiner St. Paul

Noon on Saturday at the Waco ISD Stadium

