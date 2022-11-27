3 Area teams left for December football

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Area teams are left playing December football.

2A Division 2 Regional Final

New Home vs. Wellington

7 p.m. on Friday at the Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon

1A Division II State Semifinals

Whitharral vs Benjamin

3 p.m. on Saturday in Hermleigh

TAPPS Division IV State Championship

Lubbock Christian vs. Shiner St. Paul

Noon on Saturday at the Waco ISD Stadium

