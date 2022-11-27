Lady Raiders win late night game in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KCBD) - It was late night hoops for the Lady Raiders in Las Vegas.

They tipped off at 11:28 p.m. CT on Saturday, facing Mercer in the Las Vegas Invitational.

When it ended at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, the Lady Raiders pulled out a 78-66 win to move to 5-1 on the year.

Freshman Bailey Maupin led the way with a career high 27 points.

Jasmine Shavers added 21 points.

Tech led by five at the half, but Mercer cut it to one in the 4th.

The Lady Raiders then went on a huge 9-0 run with buckets by Maupin and Shavers helping to open up a nice lead.

After going 2-0 in Vegas, the Lady Raiders will be back home next Thursday hosting Alabama State at 7 p.m.

