Overnight shooting leaves one person injured

Northeast Lubbock shooting
Northeast Lubbock shooting(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in an overnight shooting in Northeast Lubbock.

LPD responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday near the East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue area.

Police stated one person was moderately injured in the shooting, but could not confirm whether they were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities have not confirmed whether someone has been arrested in relation to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

