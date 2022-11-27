Quiet weather, dry cold front expected Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a bit of a rainy stretch, things will be relatively quiet weather wise for the next week.

Monday and Tuesday will be on the warm side for late November. You’re not going to get 60s and 70s this time of year without some wind typically. And since we had rain/snow, we could see some dust in places that have dried the topsoil a bit.

Changes happen Tuesday afternoon-evening.

The “big” weather story this week will be a cold front dropping down. This will give us a bigger jump in temps for Tuesday, then the front comes through and knocks down the temperatures. We’re talking around 70 on Tuesday, to the mid 40s for Wednesday. It will be a dry front for the South Plains.

After that, we’ll warm back up gradually going into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.