Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech beats OU in overtime

The Red Raiders came out on top against Oklahoma in overtime on Saturday, 51-48.

This was the first time Texas Tech has beat OU since 2011

Trey Wolff’s 43-yard field goal tied it at 48-48 to go into overtime, where he kicked another 35-yard field goal to win the game

Michael Crabtree was honored with a NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute at Saturday’s home game.

He is an electee for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame and will be the sixth Red Raider to receive the honor

The ceremony took place at the Jones during Texas Tech’s game against Oklahoma

Three dogs died in a trailer house fire in West Lubbock Saturday morning.

The dogs’ barking woke up the resident of the trailer house and the person was able to escape the blaze

The dogs who alerted the owner were not able to escape and died

