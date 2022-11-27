Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech beats OU in overtime

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Red Raiders came out on top against Oklahoma in overtime on Saturday, 51-48.

  • This was the first time Texas Tech has beat OU since 2011
  • Trey Wolff’s 43-yard field goal tied it at 48-48 to go into overtime, where he kicked another 35-yard field goal to win the game
  • Miss the game? Get highlights here: Texas Tech beats Oklahoma in overtime 51-48

Michael Crabtree was honored with a NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute at Saturday’s home game.

Three dogs died in a trailer house fire in West Lubbock Saturday morning.

  • The dogs’ barking woke up the resident of the trailer house and the person was able to escape the blaze
  • The dogs who alerted the owner were not able to escape and died
  • More details here: 3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire

