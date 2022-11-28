1 injured in Sunday evening trailer fire at Acacia Mobile Home Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a trailer fire at Acacia Mobile Home Park on Sunday evening.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 2300 block of Auburn Street around 7:15 p.m. and found a trailer house “fully involved,” engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to “knock down the fire quickly” but one person was injured and taken to the hospital by EMS.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

