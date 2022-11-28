1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call near the Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.

One person was found with serious injuries and was taken to UMC.

No one has been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

