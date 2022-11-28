Local Listings
Colder temperatures intersperse with warmer weather this week

A mixture of sun and mostly clouds today with warmer afternoon temperatures over the South Plains.
A mixture of sun and mostly clouds today with warmer afternoon temperatures over the South Plains.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mixture of sun and mostly clouds today with warmer afternoon temperatures over the South Plains.

Tuesday will bring increasing winds, some clouds, and even warmer afternoon temps as highs will climb to near or above 70 degrees in some areas of the region. However, it will not last long, tomorrow night signals the return of much colder temps back to the South Plains.

While there will be some clouds rain is not expected, just strong winds Tuesday and gusty cold northerly winds on Wednesday. I expect the nighttime lows to fall back to the 20s by Wednesday morning and afternoon highs will only make it to the 40s for Lubbock and most of the area.

Thursday will be slightly warmer and highs may return to the 60s and 70s by Friday. The warmth will not extend into the weekend as another strong front knocks the temps back to below normal for Saturday and Sunday.

