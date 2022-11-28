Emergency crews respond to house fire and ‘domestic disturbance’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue has responded to a house fire in South Lubbock.

LFR arrived at the 10600 block of Elgin Ave. around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, where they found a house on fire.

Police were called to the same location for a “domestic disturbance.”

LFR officials stated one person was outside the burning home when they arrived.

The person appeared to be injured and was taken to UMC for treatment.

Authorities have not confirmed how the person was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

