End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD)-- The Lubbock Christian Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week after defeating Brazos Christian 65-0 in the TAPPS State Semifinals.

Lubbock Christian improves to 11-1 on the season where they will lay it all on the line against a very tough opponent, the St. Paul Cardinals out of Shiner. St. Paul has won the TAPPS Championship game each of the last four seasons, but the Eagles look to dethrone the Cardinals and hoist another State Title trophy for the first time since 2004.

The Eagles have been shining bright on offense all season, but there are some interesting stats for defensive production. The Eagles allowed on average 19 ppg in the first five games of the season before falling to Weatherford Christian 47-28. Six games and a State Title berth later, the Eagles defense is allowing a stunning 5.3 ppg.

A well-rounded group, led by a deep senior core as Lubbock Christian looks to climb the mountain against St. Paul in the TAPPS State Championship game Saturday at noon in Waco.

