Food Trucks for a Cause celebrates one year of raising money, building relationships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Food Trucks for a Cause is celebrating more than $10,000 raised for nonprofits and a new priceless bond.

The organization commemorated its one year anniversary on Sunday with a battle between locally-owned food trucks.

“We just wanted to do something fun, and different, and exciting, something to kind of give the food trucks an award and some bragging rights throughout the year,” the organizer of Food Trucks for a Cause and owner of Llano Cubano, Ashley Zubia, said.

The people’s choice food truck was awarded $500. Special judges, including KCBD Sports Director Pete Christy, voted on the best in 11 different categories.

Zubia says it’s a great feeling to see Lubbockites supporting Lubbock food trucks.

“Every one of these food trucks is a local person. We don’t really have any chain restaurants here, so the fact that Lubbock supports us as local businesses, as food trucks, as really good food is amazing,” Zubia said.

More than $10,000 has gone to nonprofits in the Hub City thanks to support from Lubbock foodies.

Zubia says the reactions she sees from those who receive the money is the best reward.

“I personally get to be the person to drop all of that off and the fact that I get to hand it to that nonprofit and see their faces, and see the ‘Oh, thank you,’ is just the biggest reward for me,” Zubia said.

This event has created a food truck family that can answer complicated questions for members, since food trucking doesn’t come with a handbook.

“Where do you get your generator fixed, or where’d you get your wrap done? All of these things that are really unique to our career - it’s important to us as food truckers to have community and to be able to bounce ideas off each other,” Zubia said.

Although everyone was focused on making the best dish for the competition, the food truckers didn’t take a break from giving back. This month, Food Trucks for a Cause is thanking Aldersgate Church for letting the trucks park there by giving money to its nonprofit.

“Love the Hub helps with general assistance, so they can do electric bills, they do rental assistance, kind of anything,” Zubia said. “It started during COVID, they saw needs and they just wanted to meet those needs. Throughout the years it’s grown into a bigger nonprofit organization

Food Trucks for a Cause is taking a break during the winter but will be back in the Spring.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.