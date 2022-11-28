Giving Tuesday: Help your neighbors by donating to local nonprofits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big shopping deals are coming to an end and the Community Foundation of West Texas is asking you to set aside a little spending money to help your neighbors in need.

“Our calling as community members of any community across the world we are to take care of each other and our own and this is the way we get to do that on a large scale,” says Alexis Arnold.

For Arnold, Giving Tuesday is your chance to support her mission. The Inside Out Foundation provides beauty services for burn victims, cancer patients, and domestic abuse survivors. The Inside Out Foundation is just one of the hundred nonprofits you can contribute to.

“People are really in need more than ever in December and January, so it is amazing to be a part of a collaborative effort like this here in Lubbock,” she said.

Not only is Giving Tuesday a way for nonprofits to get donations, but the Community Foundation of West Texas also hopes it will teach citizens about the resources available in our community.

Michelle Tosi-Stephens, Executive Director of Community Foundations of West Texas, says, “Some of these nonprofits are start-up organizations they have not been around much but they do wonderful things, so you can go online and read about each of these organizations this is a great opportunity for you to learn more about them.”

Whether you are passionate about children, animals, health, or community nonprofits, Giving Tuesday allows you to give back to the organizations that serve our community all year long.

“It is helping your neighbors even metaphorically that makes such a big difference here in the Lubbock area,” said Arnold.

Since 2015 Giving Tuesday has provided more than two and a half million dollars to more than 150 nonprofits on The South Plains. If you are interested in donating to a local nonprofit you may take your donation to the Community Foundations of West Texas headquarters at 6102 82nd St Suite #8B, Lubbock, TX 79424 or donate on their website.

