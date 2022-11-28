KCBD Investigates: Crosbyton CISD cancels all classes as crews work to restore heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD remains without heat after damage to the main gas line.

Superintendent David Rodriguez said the damage happened weeks ago, leaving the elementary school, high school, gymnasiums, and ag shop without heat.

The district first canceled classes on Friday, November 18 due to the low temperatures.

Rodriguez had hoped to have the gas line repaired over the Thanksgiving break so classes could resume as scheduled on Monday, November 28.

Rodriguez said crews restored heat to the high school and the ag shop, but by Sunday evening, the elementary school and gyms were still without heat.

Rodriguez said the district decided to cancel all classes at all campuses on Monday, November 28.

Monday’s junior high basketball games will be played in Lorenzo while repairs are underway in Crosbyton.

Rodriguez said crews restored power to half the elementary school by Monday evening.

Rodriguez said the school has space heaters ready to ensure all classes can resume on Tuesday, November 29.

