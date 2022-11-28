Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD Investigates: Crosbyton CISD cancels all classes as crews work to restore heat

By Shaley Sanders
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD remains without heat after damage to the main gas line.

Superintendent David Rodriguez said the damage happened weeks ago, leaving the elementary school, high school, gymnasiums, and ag shop without heat.

The district first canceled classes on Friday, November 18 due to the low temperatures.

Rodriguez had hoped to have the gas line repaired over the Thanksgiving break so classes could resume as scheduled on Monday, November 28.

Rodriguez said crews restored heat to the high school and the ag shop, but by Sunday evening, the elementary school and gyms were still without heat.

Rodriguez said the district decided to cancel all classes at all campuses on Monday, November 28.

Monday’s junior high basketball games will be played in Lorenzo while repairs are underway in Crosbyton.

Rodriguez said crews restored power to half the elementary school by Monday evening.

Rodriguez said the school has space heaters ready to ensure all classes can resume on Tuesday, November 29.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Hwy 62/82 guardrail damage
Monday morning rollover on Hwy 62/82 leaves one injured
Lubbock Police Department
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
Hwy 84 bus crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Hwy 84
The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Shield
LPD identify man arrested in South Lubbock domestic disturbance, house fire
Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Shooting at 114th and Quaker under investigation
Shooting at 114th and Quaker under investigation
A man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month.
Police identify pedestrian killed in North Lubbock crash
One hurt in morning rollover on Hwy 62/82
Man dies after stuck by car