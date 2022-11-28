Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as investigation, that is according to the acting superintendent.(Seagraves ISD)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seagraves ISD has confirmed that Superintendent Joshua Goen is on paid administrative leave as the FBI investigates the administrator.

The district’s high school principal, Daylan Sellers, is acting as the interim superintendent as the investigation is underway.

Sellers said on November 22, law enforcement notified the district they were investigating Goen.

Sellers said that due to the investigation’s seriousness, the school board held an emergency meeting that night and voted to place Goen on paid administrative leave.

Sellers said the district is cooperating fully in the investigation.

Seagraves Police Chief Romeo Guerrero confirmed the police department and the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the FBI in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Hwy 62/82 guardrail damage
Monday morning rollover on Hwy 62/82 leaves one injured
Lubbock Police Department
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
Hwy 84 bus crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Hwy 84

Latest News

Texas Tech's 6th annual Carol of Lights will be held on Friday, December 2.
Texas Tech to host 64th annual Carol of Lights and Centennial Kickoff
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
Emergency crews respond to house fire and ‘domestic disturbance’
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
Hwy 84 bus crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Hwy 84