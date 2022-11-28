KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Dos!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dos, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two and a half months.

She is a very quiet girl who never barks. She loves to be with her person, go on walks and lay out in the sun. Dos is fixed, chipped and up to date on her shots. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

