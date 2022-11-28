Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dos

By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dos, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two and a half months.

She is a very quiet girl who never barks. She loves to be with her person, go on walks and lay out in the sun. Dos is fixed, chipped and up to date on her shots. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kai.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Lubbock Police Department
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
Hwy 62/82 guardrail damage
Monday morning rollover on Hwy 62/82 leaves one injured
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
A historic win for Texas Tech as they beat Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first...
Texas Tech beats Oklahoma in overtime 51-48

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Dos
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Dos!
Meet Kai! She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kai
Meet Kai! She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Kai
Meet Catalina! She is a three-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Catalina