Monday morning rollover on Hwy 62/82 leaves one injured

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover on Monday morning that left one person injured.

Just before 7:30 a.m., a car was traveling east on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729, according to DPS officials.

The vehicle was approaching a curve in the road when it lost a tire. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go into a burrow ditch and roll.

Two children were in the vehicle and the driver was ejected.

The children were strapped in their safety seats and were not injured. The driver was moderately injured and taken to UMC for treatment.

