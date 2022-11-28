Monday morning top stories: One person injured in overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

One person was seriously injured in a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to 114th and Quaker for a shots fired call

There, they found one person with serious injuries

An early Sunday morning shooting left one person with moderate injuries.

Police responded to East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue around 3 a.m.

No known arrests have been made.

One person was injured in a trailer fire Sunday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., fire crews were called to the Acacia Mobile Home Park

One person was injured and taken tot he hospital

