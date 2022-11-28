Open Door announces rapid rehousing

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Open Door Housing continues to expand services and safe housing to people fleeing sex trafficking and domestic abuse with the launch of Rapid Re-Housing (RRH). The goal of RRH is to assist survivors as they move from crisis to stability and into permanent housing in their own apartments in the community. With this expansion, Open Door is adding 14 units of RRH alongside 7 units of Transitional Housing for survivors and their children.

Along with housing assistance, survivors and their children receive comprehensive support services including counseling, childcare, peer support, and life skills training. Services are focused on helping the survivor achieve their long-term goals while working towards building income to secure and maintain permanent housing.

“Moving people into permanent housing is always one of our top goals,” said Chad Wheeler, Open Door CEO. “The addition of Rapid Re-Housing helps survivors reach that goal.”

Open Door couldn’t provide these life-changing services without strong community support to help survivors and their children recover from the trauma of sex trafficking and domestic violence. To learn more about Open Door visit opendoorlbk.org, on Facebook @opendoorlbk, and on Instagram @opendoorlbk

