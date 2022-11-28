Police identify pedestrian killed in North Lubbock crash
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month.
Police were called to the 4900 block of North Loop 289 just after midnight on Nov. 17.
Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Clayton Shelden with serious injuries. Police stated Sheldon was attempting to cross the access road of the Loop when he was struck by a vehicle driving west.
Shelden was taken to UMC for treatment, where he later died on Nov. 21.
No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
PREVIOUS STORY: 1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.