Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Rollercoaster temperatures for your workweek

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm-up as we begin the week with highs in the 60s and 70s, but a big drop in those temps by Wednesday.

7-day temp trend
7-day temp trend(KCBD)

Enjoy the warmth while it is here! Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We remain dry through the day today with strong winds from the southwest around 15-20 mph.

Today's highs
Today's highs(KCBD)

Breezy through the night today, mostly clear and mild conditions. Lows in the 40s overnight.

Sunny and a bit warmer for your Tuesday afternoon, but winds will be strong throughout the day around 20-30 mph, some gusts even stronger possible. This is thanks to our next cold front moving in, leaving us much colder overnight Tuesday. Lows will drop into the 20s and afternoon highs Wednesday about 25 degrees colder. Although it will be a strong front, it does look like we will remain dry. No rain or snow in the forecast through the workweek.

Temperatures will begin to rebound by Thursday and especially Friday afternoon with highs back up in the 60s/70s to end the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Lubbock Police Department
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
Hwy 62/82 guardrail damage
Monday morning rollover on Hwy 62/82 leaves one injured
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
A historic win for Texas Tech as they beat Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first...
Texas Tech beats Oklahoma in overtime 51-48

Latest News

Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Nov. 28
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Nov. 28
Forecast Highs Tomorrow
Warmer and windy the next few days
Source: KCBD Video
Quiet weather, dry cold front expected Wednesday
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Sunday, Nov. 27