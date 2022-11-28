Rollercoaster temperatures for your workweek

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm-up as we begin the week with highs in the 60s and 70s, but a big drop in those temps by Wednesday.

7-day temp trend (KCBD)

Enjoy the warmth while it is here! Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We remain dry through the day today with strong winds from the southwest around 15-20 mph.

Today's highs (KCBD)

Breezy through the night today, mostly clear and mild conditions. Lows in the 40s overnight.

Sunny and a bit warmer for your Tuesday afternoon, but winds will be strong throughout the day around 20-30 mph, some gusts even stronger possible. This is thanks to our next cold front moving in, leaving us much colder overnight Tuesday. Lows will drop into the 20s and afternoon highs Wednesday about 25 degrees colder. Although it will be a strong front, it does look like we will remain dry. No rain or snow in the forecast through the workweek.

Temperatures will begin to rebound by Thursday and especially Friday afternoon with highs back up in the 60s/70s to end the workweek.

