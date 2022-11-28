Texas Tech to host 64th annual Carol of Lights and Centennial Kickoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech’s Residence Halls Association in collaboration with the Office of the President, University Student Housing, Hospitality Services, and the Operations Division will host the 64th annual Carol of Lights on Friday, December 2.

At 6:30 p.m., a carillon concert will be performed at the Administration Building’s west tower. At 7 p.m. Raider Red, the Saddle Tramps, and the Masked Rider will begin the torch light processional.

The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official kick-off for Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration. The event is attended by thousands of students, alumni, and members of the Lubbock community each year and is one of Texas Tech’s largest and oldest traditions. This year, the program will be reimagined with live entertainment by Wade Bowen and The Maines Brothers Band, along with new staging, video, lighting, sound, and a fireworks display to conclude the night.

Public and ADA-compliant parking will be available. Anyone planning to park on campus should be mindful of street closures and the current road construction underway on 19th Street, adjacent to campus. A printable parking map has been created to assist with on-campus parking.

To ensure pedestrian safety, the following street closures will be in effect from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Broadway Avenue (Avenue X to University)

Northbound lanes of University Avenue from 15th Street to Main Street

Southbound lanes of University Avenue from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street

For more information, visit www.100.ttu.edu/caroloflights.

