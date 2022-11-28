Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech to host 64th annual Carol of Lights and Centennial Kickoff

By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech’s Residence Halls Association in collaboration with the Office of the President, University Student Housing, Hospitality Services, and the Operations Division will host the 64th annual Carol of Lights on Friday, December 2.

At 6:30 p.m., a carillon concert will be performed at the Administration Building’s west tower. At 7 p.m. Raider Red, the Saddle Tramps, and the Masked Rider will begin the torch light processional.

The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official kick-off for Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration. The event is attended by thousands of students, alumni, and members of the Lubbock community each year and is one of Texas Tech’s largest and oldest traditions. This year, the program will be reimagined with live entertainment by Wade Bowen and The Maines Brothers Band, along with new staging, video, lighting, sound, and a fireworks display to conclude the night.

Public and ADA-compliant parking will be available. Anyone planning to park on campus should be mindful of street closures and the current road construction underway on 19th Street, adjacent to campus. A printable parking map has been created to assist with on-campus parking.

To ensure pedestrian safety, the following street closures will be in effect from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

  • Broadway Avenue (Avenue X to University)
  • Northbound lanes of University Avenue from 15th Street to Main Street
  • Southbound lanes of University Avenue from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street

For more information, visit www.100.ttu.edu/caroloflights.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech University

Most Read

Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Hwy 62/82 guardrail damage
Monday morning rollover on Hwy 62/82 leaves one injured
Lubbock Police Department
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
Hwy 84 bus crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Hwy 84
The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation

Latest News

A man has died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month.
Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified
The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
Emergency crews respond to house fire and ‘domestic disturbance’
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston