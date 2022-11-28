Traffic delays expected after crash on Hwy 84

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Hwy 84 has been partially shut down after a crash just southeast of Shallowater.

Around 10 a.m., DPS troopers responded to a crash between a bus and a pickup truck on Hwy 84 near CR 6100.

The driver of the pickup truck “failed to control their speed” and crashed into the back of the bus, according to DPS officials.

No injuries were reported.

KCBD staff at the scene said eastbound traffic on Hwy 84 has been limited one lane.

Traffic delays are expected. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

