United Way hosts campaign celebration luncheon

Lubbock United Way logo (Source: Twitter)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way will hold its Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Tuesday, November 29th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event celebrates the accomplishments made through United Way’s Annual Campaign that began on August 25th.

The program will feature an announcement of the total amount given by South Plains donors since the campaign began in August. United Way will also recognize the more than 700 volunteers who assisted with the campaign including Loaned Executives, speakers, and campaign coordinators.

Reservations for the event are closed. The public may contact the United Way office at 806.747.211 to be added to the waitlist. Members of the media are invited to attend.

The Campaign Celebration Luncheon is generously underwritten by United Way’s Campaign Event Sponsors, allowing the event to be free of charge to the community.

The 2022 Campaign Event Sponsors are as follows:

Alan Henry Insurance

American Bank of Commerce

Atmos Energy

Barricades Unlimited

Benchmark Mortgage

Betenbough HOmes

City Bank

Complex Community Federal Credit Union

Covenant Health

CTSI

FirstBank & Trust and PrimeWest Mortgage

FirstCapital Bank

First United Bank

Happy State Bank

Jack D. Thornton, Inc.

Jim and Kathy Gilbreath

KLBK KMAC News

Lone Star State Bank

Lubbock Christian University

Lubbock National Bank

Madera Residential

McMahon Vinson & Hubbard

Parkhill

PCCA

PFG Advisors

PlainsCapital Bank

Prosperity Bank

Ramar Communications

RE/MAX Lubbock

Robert Madden Industries

Robinson Burdette Martin & Seright

Sanford & Tatum Insurance Agency

Scoggin-Dickey

SIMFLO

South Plains Electric Co-Op

SouthWest Bank

StarCare Specialty Health System

Texas Mutual Insurance

Texas Tech Credit Union

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center

Texas Tech System

Texas Tech University President’s Office

The Griffin Companies

TXP Capital

UMC Health System

United Supermarkets

Walgreens

WestMark Realtors

Xcel Energy

X-Fab Texas

