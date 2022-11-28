United Way hosts campaign celebration luncheon
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way will hold its Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Tuesday, November 29th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event celebrates the accomplishments made through United Way’s Annual Campaign that began on August 25th.
The program will feature an announcement of the total amount given by South Plains donors since the campaign began in August. United Way will also recognize the more than 700 volunteers who assisted with the campaign including Loaned Executives, speakers, and campaign coordinators.
Reservations for the event are closed. The public may contact the United Way office at 806.747.211 to be added to the waitlist. Members of the media are invited to attend.
The Campaign Celebration Luncheon is generously underwritten by United Way’s Campaign Event Sponsors, allowing the event to be free of charge to the community.
The 2022 Campaign Event Sponsors are as follows:
