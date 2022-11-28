Warmer and windy the next few days

Local Listings
By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a week of cold temperatures and precipitation things are starting to simmer down. No rain is expected for the next few days. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies. It is going to be a windy day with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Forecast Highs Tomorrow
Forecast Highs Tomorrow(KCBD)

Tomorrow night will not be as cool with low temperatures only dropping down into the mid-40s. It will be partly cloudy in the evening the becoming clear as the night goes on. Strong winds will stick around coming from the southwest near 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Even windier than Monday with southwest winds around 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

7 Day Windcast
7 Day Windcast(KCBD)

Tuesday night will be cold, temperatures will be in the lower 20s. Clear skies through the night with strong winds coming from the north around 20 mph.

Wednesday will be much cooler, highs will only be in the mid-40s. It will be sunny during the day, then becoming mostly cloudy at night. Low temperatures will fall near the upper 20s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

