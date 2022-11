LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in East Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 12:30 p.m. near East 19th Street and Idalou Rd.

The entrance ramp near Interstate 27 is blocked off.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

