2 injured in Hwy 84 rollover, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a rollover on Hwy 84 Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 4200 block of East Slaton Hwy. just before 7:45 a.m.

Police said one car somehow lost control and rolled before coming to a rest on its roof.

One person was moderately injured and another was left with minor injuries.

Authorities are currently blocking traffic. A KCBD staff member on scene stated the westbound lanes of Hwy 84 have been completely shut down. The eastbound lanes have been limited to one lane.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

