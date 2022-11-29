Local Listings
Arrest warrant issued for Hobbs man accused in death of woman found in vehicle

Guadalupe Antonio Navarrette, 36, of Hobbs, NM.
Guadalupe Antonio Navarrette, 36, of Hobbs, NM.(Lea County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - An arrest warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Guadalupe Antonio Navarrette. He is accused of murdering 29-year-old Vanessa Najera.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of E. Carter Lane in Hobbs around 4:15 p.m. on November 18, 2022. They were dispatched in reference to an unwanted subject.

When deputies arrived, they found Najera dead inside a vehicle on the property.

Investigators processed the scene and conducted interviews. They determined Najera’s death is a homicide.

Navarrette is being charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about the investigation or where Navarrette may be, please call investigators at the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

