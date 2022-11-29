Local Listings
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock

By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The arrest warrant for a man involved in a domestic disturbance on Monday afternoon revealed graphic details about what is believed to have happened in the 10600 block of Elgin Ave.

Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived at a house in the 10600 block of Elgin Ave. around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, where they found a house on fire. At the same time, police were called to the same location for a “domestic disturbance.”

LFR officials stated one person was outside the burning home when they arrived. She had severe burns on her face and body. Firefighters began to render emergency medical assistance until UMC EMS arrived on the scene and took over the woman’s care.

Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27 has been charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

**GRAPHIC WARNING**

Some of the content following this photo may be difficult for some readers.

Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house fire in the 10600 block of Elgin Avenue earlier today.(Lubbock County Detention Center)

The arrest warrant states Spencer and the female victim were in a physical dispute and Spencer is accused of striking the victim several times before stabbing or slicing her in the upper leg with an unknown-edged weapon. The victim told police Spencer poured some sort of flammable substance on her and the house before igniting it and leaving the house.

The victim ran to a neighbor asking for help. She turned to another neighbor and said Spencer did it, the warrant states.

The warrant says the victim suffered serious bodily injury due to the severity of the stab/slice wound on her upper left leg and the massive, permanently disfiguring burns over her face and upper body.

Spencer was previously featured on KCBD NewsChannel 11, in November 2021, as a Lubbock native and actor who was training with the Lubbock Fire Department for a role on ‘Chicago Fire.’

South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)

