Council focuses on ‘tightening the ship’ in list of Lubbock priorities for next year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved its list of priorities for the next fiscal year, a guide to city staff for many things, including the preparation of the next budget. City leaders expressed a desire to move beyond major projects and back to the core services of a city.

“This is a year where we need to start chopping wood. It may be a year to catch our breath to look at some of these things as core services that we need to emphasize,” Mayor Tray Payne told the Council. “Focus back to some of these basics, start focusing on doing some of these things better, tightening the ship up, so to speak.”

The approval of the priorities list came in the November 16 council meeting but is based on a discussion from October 25, a special meeting of the council and city staff.

City Manager Jarrett Atkinson told the Council he would like to put more time into the “nuts and bolts” of what makes a city function.

“One of the things we’ve done successfully over the last few years, the city has caught up on a lot of the documents and plans that guide where we are as a community,” Atkinson said. “We’re not totally finished but there are no new big ones out there. We have also nearly completed just under $200 million of big civil-type projects on behalf of the community.”

To watch the October 25 meeting, click here. The City Council Priorities list for 2022-2023 is below.

· Public Safety

- Lubbock Police Dept.

- Lubbock Fire & Rescue

- Lubbock Animal Services

- Code Enforcement

- Streets (Safety)

- Vagrancy Enforcement

· Public Health

- Mobile/Neighborhood Services

- Diversion Center

- Substance Abuse

- Mental Health

- Homelessness

· Fiscal Discipline

- Pay-as-you-go Focus

- Management of Debt Metrics & Credit Ratings

- Unfunded Liabilities

- Expand Street Maintenance Funding

- Employee Support

· Community Improvement

- City Staffing

- Neighborhood Planning

- Infrastructure

- Implement Park Plan

- Community Trail System & Lake 7 Recreational Opportunities

· Redevelopment

- UDC Adoption

- Support Affordable Housing Efforts

- Expansion of Existing Grant Programs (Small Businesses)

- Street Maintenance

- Downtown

· Growth & Development

- Proactive Infrastructure Development

- Core Service Focus

- Future Water Supply/Lake 7

- Economic Development

· Communication

- Growth of Social Media Presence and Website Content

- MyLBK App

- Increase Engagement with Public

- Lubbock 101, et al.

- Transition to Electric Competition

