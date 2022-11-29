Critical needs funding available for volunteer fire departments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each of Lubbock County’s eleven volunteer fire departments can now apply for one-time critical needs funding.

The Commissioners set aside half a million dollars in this year’s budget for equipment, specifically, the Commissioners want to replace old tools and invest in protective gear.

County Judge Curtis Parrish said, “So I want to make sure they have good bunker gear, helmets, masks, oxygen, all those things they need to keep us safe and protected while they go and do their job. I want to make sure if they go out to fight a fire or work a wreck that they go home at the end of the day.”

The departments will have until New Year’s Eve to submit their requests.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.