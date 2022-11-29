Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Critical needs funding available for volunteer fire departments

By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each of Lubbock County’s eleven volunteer fire departments can now apply for one-time critical needs funding.

The Commissioners set aside half a million dollars in this year’s budget for equipment, specifically, the Commissioners want to replace old tools and invest in protective gear.

County Judge Curtis Parrish said, “So I want to make sure they have good bunker gear, helmets, masks, oxygen, all those things they need to keep us safe and protected while they go and do their job. I want to make sure if they go out to fight a fire or work a wreck that they go home at the end of the day.”

The departments will have until New Year’s Eve to submit their requests.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
One arrested, one in critical condition after domestic disturbance, house fire
Hwy 62/82 guardrail damage
Monday morning rollover on Hwy 62/82 leaves one injured
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech

Latest News

Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
LPD identify man arrested in South Lubbock domestic disturbance, house fire
Police identify man arrested in domestic disturbance, fire
Police identify man arrested in domestic disturbance, fire
Commissioners court on fire funds
Commissioners court on fire funds
Commissioners court on road bonds
Lubbock Co. Commissioners Court approves bids on road bond