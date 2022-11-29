Local Listings
Crosbyton CISD resumes classes as crews work to restore heat

By Shaley Sanders
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD resumed classes on Tuesday as crews continue working to restore heat to the elementary school building and gymnasiums.

Superintendent David Rodriguez said the high school, elementary school, gymnasiums and ag shop lost heat weeks ago due to damaged gas lines.

Rodriguez stated the damage was not a problem until temperatures began to drop.

The district canceled school on Nov. 18 because it was too cold to hold classes.

Crews worked on the gas lines over the Thanksgiving break and restored heat to the high school and ag shop.

However, the district canceled all classes on Monday since the elementary school and gymnasiums were still without heat.

That evening’s basketball games were played in Lorenzo.

Classes resumed on Tuesday, despite not having heat fully restored to the elementary school and gyms. Tuesday’s home games will be played in Cotton Center.

Rodriguez said they will utilize space heaters and rooms in areas that do have heat until the gas lines are fully repaired.

Rodriguez said repairs to the gas lines will cost the district approximately $120,000.

