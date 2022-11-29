Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing

Ruben Garcia
Ruben Garcia(Family of Ruben Garcia)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Ruben Garcia, who was killed in a stabbing on Friday.

The organizer of the GoFundMe stated the money would contribute to funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

“Ruben was a very giving person and would help anyone if he could,” the GoFundMe stated. “He had a contagious laugh and fun, free spirited personality.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock

Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Police found 49-year-old Garcia with multiple stab wounds and he was taken to UMC. He died later than morning.

Alexis Court, 21, has been accused of stabbing Garcia. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Court is not currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
One arrested, one in critical condition after domestic disturbance, house fire
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
LPD identify man arrested in South Lubbock domestic disturbance, house fire

Latest News

Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
With winter weather fast approaching, Texas officials will be updating the public on the state...
Officials discuss ERCOT winter power grid preparations
Reflecting on the community members who made this light show possible, Marnell said, “this has...
Wayland’s Lubbock campus hosting annual synchronized Christmas light show
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash