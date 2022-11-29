KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Katy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Katy KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is an eight-month-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

She lights up a room and is very outgoing. She also loves to run and play with friends. Her tail is always wagging and you can always find her smiling. Katy is spayed, chipped and up to date on all her shots. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dos.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.