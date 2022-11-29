Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

LIVE: Officials discuss ERCOT winter power grid preparations

By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With winter weather fast approaching, Texas officials will be updating the public on the state of the power grid.

Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas will host a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lake and Vegas will “update Texans on grid reliability and readiness” for the coming winter months, according to the ERCOT website.

ERCOT has posted the SARA and CDR reports for this winter on its website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
One arrested, one in critical condition after domestic disturbance, house fire
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
LPD identify man arrested in South Lubbock domestic disturbance, house fire

Latest News

One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in East Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in East Lubbock
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to either...
Lubbock Municipal Museums participate in food drive
SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system