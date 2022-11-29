LIVE: Officials discuss ERCOT winter power grid preparations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With winter weather fast approaching, Texas officials will be updating the public on the state of the power grid.

Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas will host a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lake and Vegas will “update Texans on grid reliability and readiness” for the coming winter months, according to the ERCOT website.

ERCOT has posted the SARA and CDR reports for this winter on its website.

