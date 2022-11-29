LPD identify man arrested in South Lubbock domestic disturbance, house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house fire in the 10600 block of Elgin Avenue earlier today.

Investigators obtained the warrant after Domestic Violence Investigators conducted an investigation of the scene in tandem with an investigation carried out by the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office and LPD.

One person was transported to UMC and is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Ynez was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

