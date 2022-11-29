Lubbock Co. Commissioners Court approves bids on road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners are hoping to beat interest rates when it comes to selling the second half of the 2019 construction bond.

The court approved taking bids on $46 million dollars this morning and hopes to have the obligations sold by February.

County Judge Curtis Parrish also said he hopes, by the time the obligations are sold, the economy and bond markets have stabilized so the payments will remain low. Lower payments mean more money can go toward areas like West 50th Street, Alcove Avenue, and Woodrow Road.

Parrish said, “What we’re trying to do is pick the projects where we can get the biggest bank for our buck to make sure we’re being good stewards of people’s money and provide the roads that the people voted for.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.