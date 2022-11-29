Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard

The Double T scoreboard before TTU vs. OU
The Double T scoreboard before TTU vs. OU(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season.

Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there for 44 years.”

For more than four decades, the Double T has been standing tall over the Jones. Through the many ups and down, the last score it will show is one to remember. Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Tech brought home the victory with a score of 51 to 48.

“On Friday it will come down and I don’t think any of us know how it is going to come down,” said Giovannetti.

The decision behind the landmark’s removal is a new south endzone facility. Giovannetti says Tech hopes to keep the iconic Double T intact during construction so the scoreboard can be placed somewhere in the Hub City.

“There are some people that are interested in it, we have had some great ideas of where to put it. So, if it does come down intact, you will be able to see it and take your picture in front of it for years to come,” Giovannetti said.

But, if it does come down in pieces, Giovannetti says fans aren’t to worry.

“When we redo the south endzone, that building will be complete for the 2024 football season. On top of the building there will be another double T scoreboard,” said Giovannetti.

Construction on the south endzone will begin on December 2, you have until then to get your final pictures of the Double T standing at the Jones.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
One arrested, one in critical condition after domestic disturbance, house fire

Latest News

Wayland Baptist head football coach Butch Henderson has stepped down, submitting his letter of...
Henderson resigns as football coach
Skyler Arthur, 30, Devon Miller, 28, and Daniel Florez, 31, are accused of stealing catalytic...
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters charged with organized crime
Guadalupe Antonio Navarrette, 36, of Hobbs, NM.
Arrest warrant issued for Hobbs man accused in death of woman found in vehicle
Michael Deshawn Homer, 34
Man accused of knocking woman unconscious with belt