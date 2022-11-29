A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season.

Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there for 44 years.”

For more than four decades, the Double T has been standing tall over the Jones. Through the many ups and down, the last score it will show is one to remember. Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Tech brought home the victory with a score of 51 to 48.

“On Friday it will come down and I don’t think any of us know how it is going to come down,” said Giovannetti.

The decision behind the landmark’s removal is a new south endzone facility. Giovannetti says Tech hopes to keep the iconic Double T intact during construction so the scoreboard can be placed somewhere in the Hub City.

“There are some people that are interested in it, we have had some great ideas of where to put it. So, if it does come down intact, you will be able to see it and take your picture in front of it for years to come,” Giovannetti said.

But, if it does come down in pieces, Giovannetti says fans aren’t to worry.

“When we redo the south endzone, that building will be complete for the 2024 football season. On top of the building there will be another double T scoreboard,” said Giovannetti.

Construction on the south endzone will begin on December 2, you have until then to get your final pictures of the Double T standing at the Jones.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.