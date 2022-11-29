Local Listings
Lubbock Municipal Museums participate in food drive

Each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to either the Buddy Holly Center or the Silent Wings Museum.(unsplash.com)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Municipal Museums will participate in the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock Food Drive this holiday season until December 18, 2022.

Both museums will be accepting food donations to assist our local community. Each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to either the Buddy Holly Center or the Silent Wings Museum.

We will accept donations of non-perishable food in cans, boxes, or bags, but not glass jars. Please make sure to check the expiration dates on packages of food before donating.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

