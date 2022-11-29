Man accused of knocking woman unconscious with belt

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is accused of threatening and assaulting a woman, causing her to be taken to the hospital.

A grand jury indicted 34-year-old Michael Deshawn Homer on Tuesday for various assault charges.

In July of 2021, police were called to The Landing at Pinewood Park Apartments on Slide Road for reports of a domestic disturbance.

According to a police report, Homer and the involved woman shared a vehicle. The woman had come to Homer’s apartment for the keys to the car and the two got into an argument. The argument escalated into a struggle over the keys.

The woman told police Homer became angry and took out a gun, acting like he was going to hit her with the firearm. He then put her in a rear chokehold before releasing her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Homer then ran from the apartment down the stairs to their shared vehicle. The woman followed and another struggle ensued.

A witness who had driven the woman to Homer’s apartment complex stated Homer had a belt and was swinging it at the woman. The buckle of the belt struck her in the head and Homer ran away. The witness then called police.

The woman made her way to the vehicle, sat on the ground and then passed out due to her injury, according to the police report. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Homer has been charged with the following:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon

Homer is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

