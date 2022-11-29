Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. off the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Ave. U. Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian then took off from the scene.

Investigators have not yet released any information on a vehicle description.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.