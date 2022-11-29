Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system

SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.(KTRE)
By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents has accepted a recommendation for the school to join the University of Texas system.

The university heard offers from three other systems as part of a process which started in August.

Regents Chair Karen Gantt said the university and all systems agreed to keep the school’s name, mascot and colors intact. She said all applying systems agreed.

Gantt said all systems agree a new president could be installed by May 31.

The SFA Board of Regents made the vote after hearing the subcommittee recommendation.

Regent Robert Flores was the lone dissenting vote. He said he had reservations that UT would keep their end of the deal on preserving the SFA name.

Any system affiliation will have to be approved by Texas legislation.

SFA is one of only two independent state universities in the state.

SFA also heard offers from Texas A&M, Texas State and Texas Tech.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
One arrested, one in critical condition after domestic disturbance, house fire
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
LPD identify man arrested in South Lubbock domestic disturbance, house fire

Latest News

Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Arrest Warrant: Woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire in South Lubbock
Each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to either...
Lubbock Municipal Museums participate in food drive
Hwy 84 Rollover
2 injured in Hwy 84 rollover, traffic delays expected
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Central Lubbock