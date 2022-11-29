Strong winds today bring in our next cold front tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Enjoy the warm, sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, lower 70s before cold weather returns tonight.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Sunny and dry conditions across the South Plains ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon with strong winds from the west around 20-30 mph.

Today's forecast (KCBD)

Winds will switch to the north as the cold front pushes through this evening, gusty as it passes then dying down overnight tonight. Light winds into tomorrow but much colder air filters in from the north. Lows tonight will dip into the teens and lower 20s with mostly clear skies.

Sunny to start your Wednesday but cloud cover builds in for the afternoon. Temperatures will be about 20-25 degrees cooler Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

A gradual rebound of temperatures for the first day of December, seasonable highs in the mid to upper 50s. Dry through the rest of your workweek with warmer temps by Friday.

