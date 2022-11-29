Temperatures flip-flop between winter and spring

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From spring to winter again on the South Plains. While it was in the 60s and 70s today, tomorrow will be back to the 40s with a few 50s for afternoon highs. Another strong cold front moves across the region overnight bringing northerly winds and colder air.

Today’s beautiful weather will make it feel that much colder on Wednesday, plus clouds but no rain. At least the winds will be lower tomorrow than on Tuesday.

By Thursday, afternoon highs will begin to slowly climb back into the 50s and by Friday we should be back in the 60s and maybe a few 70s for one day.

While this is a dry front, another front arrives over the weekend and it will bring a slight chance of rain to the region late Saturday into Sunday. It does appear that the weekend front will not be a strong one.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.