Tuesday morning top stories: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Central Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

FBI investigating Seagraves Superintendent

Man arrested after house fire in South Lubbock

Muana Loa Volcano erupts

Hawaii’s Muana Loa Volcano continues to erupt on its big island

The lava is not an immediate threat to populated areas, but residents are being told to prepare to evacuate at a moment’s notice

WATCH: Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, erupting in Hawaii

