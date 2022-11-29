Tuesday morning top stories: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run just after 1 o’clock this morning

Investigators say a vehicle hit a pedestrian on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U and then fled the scene

Read more here: Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Central Lubbock

FBI investigating Seagraves Superintendent

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen

The school board placed him on administrative leave but have not confirmed why he’s under investigation

Details here: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation

Man arrested after house fire in South Lubbock

One person is in the hospital after a house fire near 106th and Elgin

Police arrested 27-year-old Ynez Spencer for aggravated assault in connection to the fire

More here: LPD identify man arrested in South Lubbock domestic disturbance, house fire

Muana Loa Volcano erupts

Hawaii’s Muana Loa Volcano continues to erupt on its big island

The lava is not an immediate threat to populated areas, but residents are being told to prepare to evacuate at a moment’s notice

WATCH: Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, erupting in Hawaii

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.