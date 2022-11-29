Tuesday morning top stories: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
- Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run just after 1 o’clock this morning
- Investigators say a vehicle hit a pedestrian on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U and then fled the scene
- Read more here: Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Central Lubbock
FBI investigating Seagraves Superintendent
- The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen
- The school board placed him on administrative leave but have not confirmed why he’s under investigation
- Details here: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
Man arrested after house fire in South Lubbock
- One person is in the hospital after a house fire near 106th and Elgin
- Police arrested 27-year-old Ynez Spencer for aggravated assault in connection to the fire
- More here: LPD identify man arrested in South Lubbock domestic disturbance, house fire
Muana Loa Volcano erupts
Hawaii’s Muana Loa Volcano continues to erupt on its big island
The lava is not an immediate threat to populated areas, but residents are being told to prepare to evacuate at a moment’s notice
WATCH: Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, erupting in Hawaii
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.