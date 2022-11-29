Local Listings
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters charged with organized crime

Skyler Arthur, 30, Devon Miller, 28, and Daniel Florez, 31, are accused of stealing catalytic...
Skyler Arthur, 30, Devon Miller, 28, and Daniel Florez, 31, are accused of stealing catalytic converters in July 2022.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Skyler Arthur, 30, and Devon Miller, 28, were indicted by a Lubbock grand jury for engaging in organized criminal activity; burglary of a vehicle after being arrested on July 5, 2022.

According to the police report, officers were called to 2579 South Loop 289 around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a theft in progress. When police arrived, they saw two suspects underneath a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Science Spectrum. When police approached, the two suspects got inside the vehicle they arrived in and attempted to leave the parking lot.

An officer got behind their vehicle as they attempted to leave. Eventually, the vehicle stopped and Arthur, Miller, and a third suspect, Daniel Florez, 31, got out of the vehicle and all three were arrested without incident. Police noticed that Arthur appeared to be covered in black dirt and metal flake debris.

Police looked inside of their vehicle and found two Sawzalls and a catalytic converter from an unknown vehicle.

Officers then checked the vehicle the suspects were under when they arrived and saw that the catalytic converter had been “completely cut with only the rear still attached.” Multiple Sawzall blades were found underneath the vehicle as well.

All three suspects were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center (LCDC) for engaging in organized criminal activity; burglary of a vehicle. Arthur and Florez already had outstanding warrants for previous offenses.

Miller is currently in custody at the LCDC on a combined $9,500 bond. Florez, who has not been indicted, remains in custody on a $7,500 bond, and Arthur does not appear to be in custody according to a search of the Lubbock County jail records.

A trial date for Arthur and Miller has not been set at this time.

