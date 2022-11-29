Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Wayland’s Lubbock campus hosting annual synchronized Christmas light show

Reflecting on the community members who made this light show possible, Marnell said, “this has...
Reflecting on the community members who made this light show possible, Marnell said, “this has truly been a work of love.”(Wayland Baptist University)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The 10th annual Christmas Festival Synchronized Light Show opens tonight, Nov. 29, at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus and continues nightly through Jan. 3.

The light show starts at 6 p.m. each night on the campus located at 801 N. Quaker — the corner of North Loop 289 and Quaker Ave. — and is much more than just lights. Upon arriving on campus, visitors can tune to 88.7 FM and listen to music while watching the spectacular synchronized light show. It is an 18-minute show programmed to eight Christmas carols.

Wayland has added thousands of additional lights this year, including lights along the curbs in the parking area of the University.

Dr. David Bishop, Vice President of External Campuses at Wayland, noted the exciting new contributions as well as those who have been instrumental is making this show happen through the years.

“We are deeply indebted to the Mary Mathis estate, which provided the initial funding for this effort,” Brown said. “We would love to be able to extend this effort for years to come through the generosity of our donor partners.”

Bishop found inspiration for this show after viewing a similar production in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We felt we should have a tradition here at our campus and, fortunately, we had someone on our team who could get it done,” he said.

Dr. Joseph Marnell, information systems administrator, found an award-winning computer program and made it his own. He added to the show and picked the music.

Bishop contributed to the project by designing two signs and having his campus team build them from scratch. Craig Robertson with Texas Gutters served as the original primary designer to help make the show possible. In addition, SPS Electric has played a significant role the last couple of years by donating labor to help install additional lights.

Reflecting on the community members who made this light show possible, Marnell said, “this has truly been a work of love.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Wayland Baptist University.

Most Read

The Seagraves ISD superintendent is on paid administrative leave as the FBI conducts as...
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave as FBI conducts investigation
Shooting near Walmart on 114th and Quaker
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
Texas Tech University
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
One arrested, one in critical condition after domestic disturbance, house fire
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
LPD identify man arrested in South Lubbock domestic disturbance, house fire

Latest News

Source: KJTV Video
Raising money with Food Trucks for a Cause
Food Trucks for a Cause is celebrating one year.
Food Trucks for a Cause celebrates one year of raising money, building relationships
Children's Miracle Network needs toy donations for UMC's Pediatric Oncology Christmas Party.
Children’s Miracle Network needs toys for Pediatric Oncology party
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock Marine surprises family for the holiday