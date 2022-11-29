Wayland’s Lubbock campus hosting annual synchronized Christmas light show

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The 10th annual Christmas Festival Synchronized Light Show opens tonight, Nov. 29, at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus and continues nightly through Jan. 3.

The light show starts at 6 p.m. each night on the campus located at 801 N. Quaker — the corner of North Loop 289 and Quaker Ave. — and is much more than just lights. Upon arriving on campus, visitors can tune to 88.7 FM and listen to music while watching the spectacular synchronized light show. It is an 18-minute show programmed to eight Christmas carols.

Wayland has added thousands of additional lights this year, including lights along the curbs in the parking area of the University.

Dr. David Bishop, Vice President of External Campuses at Wayland, noted the exciting new contributions as well as those who have been instrumental is making this show happen through the years.

“We are deeply indebted to the Mary Mathis estate, which provided the initial funding for this effort,” Brown said. “We would love to be able to extend this effort for years to come through the generosity of our donor partners.”

Bishop found inspiration for this show after viewing a similar production in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We felt we should have a tradition here at our campus and, fortunately, we had someone on our team who could get it done,” he said.

Dr. Joseph Marnell, information systems administrator, found an award-winning computer program and made it his own. He added to the show and picked the music.

Bishop contributed to the project by designing two signs and having his campus team build them from scratch. Craig Robertson with Texas Gutters served as the original primary designer to help make the show possible. In addition, SPS Electric has played a significant role the last couple of years by donating labor to help install additional lights.

Reflecting on the community members who made this light show possible, Marnell said, “this has truly been a work of love.”

