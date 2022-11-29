Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday he has accepted the resignation of head men’s tennis coach Danny Whitehead due to personal reasons.

“I am blessed to have served as the head tennis coach here at Texas Tech,” Whitehead said. “It was a privilege to serve under the best athletics director in the country in Kirby Hocutt and work alongside a dedicated support staff that has put our student-athletes in the best position to excel each and every day.”

“This decision today was based solely on what is best for me and my family. After much thought and reflection, I’ve come to the decision that the demands of this position are not viable for me long term as it relates to time with my wife and two young children as well as my mental health. As the topic of mental health continues to be a much-needed conversation nationally, it’s important to note that it affects people from all walks of life, including coaches. I can’t thank Kirby and his staff enough for this opportunity and their support as I move into a new career path.”

Whitehead compiled a 39-25 career record during his three seasons as he led Texas Tech to two NCAA Championship appearances (2021-22) in the only two years the postseason tournament was conducted. The Red Raiders advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championship in 2021 following an opening-round win over Virginia Tech.

Michael Breler, who enters his third season on the Texas Tech staff, has been appointed the interim head coach for the duration of the 2023 spring season. He will be assisted by Parker Wynn, who has been promoted from his position as volunteer assistant coach, a role he accepted last spring after a successful playing career as a Red Raider.

“We appreciate Coach Whitehead for his efforts in running a model program the past three seasons,” Hocutt said. “Danny put everything he had into our student-athletes, making them better not only on the court but in life. We wish him and his family well as he transitions away from college tennis.”

The Red Raiders wrapped the fall slate at the SEC-Big 12 Challenge a few weeks ago and will resume their 2022-23 slate Jan. 9 with Texas Tech’s first dual match at Tennessee.

