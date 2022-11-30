Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales.

The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford and Amarillo. Guests can sign up in-store to participate in the contest. Entry is free and limited to the first 30 guests who sign up. Judging times take place between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The top prize at each location will be a $250 gift card with second place earning a $100 gift card and third place earning a $50 gift card.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Tamal Cook-Off for the 14th year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “Each year, this competition gives people in the community an opportunity to gather for some friendly competition and fantastic tamales. There is still room for participants at every location, so come in and sign up today!”

Contestants will need to bring 12 cooked tamales in a non-breakable warming container for judging. They may also bring any condiments to personalize their tamales i.e. cilantro, chopped onions, salsa, etc. Contestants will receive all additional information upon signing up.

